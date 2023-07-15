Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and more TV stars who are in a live-in relationship

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Hina Khan is happily staying with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal since years.

Bigg Boss couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been living with each other since they came out from the show.

Aly Goni also said that he is very steady with his relationship.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande have been dating for a long time now and took their relationship to the next level as Abigail moved in with Sanam.

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant met on the sets of a television show in 2002 and are together ever since.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are in a live-in relationship.

Mugdha Godse has been a live-in relationship with Rahul Dev since years.

Mugdha also revealed that she is in a happy space with Rahul.

Delnaaz Irani is happily staying with DJ Percy Karkaria her boyfriend.

Himanshi Khurana is happily staying with Asim Riaz, her boyfriend from Bigg Boss.

Live-in-relationship in India has gained prominence now.

These pairs are happy staying together without marriage.

