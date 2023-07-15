Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and more TV stars who are in a live-in relationship
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Hina Khan is happily staying with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal since years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been living with each other since they came out from the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aly Goni also said that he is very steady with his relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande have been dating for a long time now and took their relationship to the next level as Abigail moved in with Sanam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant met on the sets of a television show in 2002 and are together ever since.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are in a live-in relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mugdha Godse has been a live-in relationship with Rahul Dev since years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mugdha also revealed that she is in a happy space with Rahul.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delnaaz Irani is happily staying with DJ Percy Karkaria her boyfriend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himanshi Khurana is happily staying with Asim Riaz, her boyfriend from Bigg Boss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Live-in-relationship in India has gained prominence now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pairs are happy staying together without marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: ChatGPT recasts for key roles if film was made in 2023
Find Out More