Jasmin Bhasin birthday special: Interesting details about her love story with Aly Goni
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved and cutest couples in the Television Industry.
The duo first started as a friend and then later confessed their love for each other.
Their fans lovingly call them #Jasly.
The couple has worked in many music videos together, namely ‘Tera suit’, ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’, and many more.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met for the first time at the Mumbai Airport in 2018.
The couple was travelling to Argentina for the shoot of the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 9.
During their stint in the show, the couple got to know each other and became good friends.
Jasmin Bhasin, who participated in ‘Big Boss 14’, was at a breaking point in the show due to the circumstances in the house.
Kiss of love of the pair.
Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card to support her.
This is how they realized their feelings for each other and confessed their love.
Their friendship blossomed into the most beautiful love story we have known.
