Jasmin Bhasin is ready to be Aly Goni's bride? Shares stunning bridal pictures
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other for years now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two have been friends for a long time and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Since then fans wanted them to marry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin has shared some bridal pictures on her Instagram handle. Will fans' dream finally come true?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin looks breathtaking in a red and gold lehenga, no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin Bhasin looks like a princess in these pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What a stunner she is! A bridal look is not easy to pull off so beautifully.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A bridal in white lehenga? Jasmin Bhasin can ace any look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parde Mein Rehne Do, Parda Na Uthao! Jasmin, how so pretty!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin Bhasin will be one of the most stunning brides, just check her profile!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
See, told you, she can rock any colour. Here's Jasmin in grey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Jasmin in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Uff, so gorgeous!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pure white lehanga, Jasmin is serving!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But, the question is, when will Jasmin and Aly marry? Only they can tell!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Top 9 Indian stars who made a smashing OTT debut
Find Out More