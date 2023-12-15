Jasmin Bhasin is ready to be Aly Goni's bride? Shares stunning bridal pictures

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other for years now. 

The two have been friends for a long time and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Since then fans wanted them to marry. 

Jasmin has shared some bridal pictures on her Instagram handle. Will fans' dream finally come true? 

Jasmin looks breathtaking in a red and gold lehenga, no? 

Jasmin Bhasin looks like a princess in these pictures. 

What a stunner she is! A bridal look is not easy to pull off so beautifully. 

A bridal in white lehenga? Jasmin Bhasin can ace any look. 

Parde Mein Rehne Do, Parda Na Uthao! Jasmin, how so pretty!

Jasmin Bhasin will be one of the most stunning brides, just check her profile!

See, told you, she can rock any colour. Here's Jasmin in grey. 

Here's Jasmin in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Uff, so gorgeous! 

A pure white lehanga, Jasmin is serving! 

But, the question is, when will Jasmin and Aly marry? Only they can tell! 

