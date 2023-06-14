Jay Soni, Shakti Arora, Ishaan Dhawan and more: Top 12 TV stars who played 'softer male characters' on Indian daily soaps

Jay Soni, Shakti Arora, Ishaan Dhawan and more: As fans cry on Twitter over toxic egoistic male characters let us revisit some characters played by top male characters who were quite sensitive

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Jay Soni

Actor Jay Soni has warmed hearts with his nuanced performance as Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora did a great job as Ranveer in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pravisht Mishra

Barrister Babu actor Pravisht Mishra gave fans a memorable role with Aniruddh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kunal Karan Kapoor was fantastic as Mohan on Na Bole Maine Tumne Kuch Kaha

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishaan Dhawan

Dhruv Tara is getting immense love. One of the main reasons is Ishaan Dhawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jay Soni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jay Soni, Shakti Arora, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan Dhawan, Dhruv Tara, Harshad Chopda, Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan, entertainment news, TV news and gossip, Bollywood news

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheer Sheikh

Abir of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was one of the most balanced male characters of Indian TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Jaisingh

Ishqbaaaz is one of the iconic TV shows and Kunal's sensitive Omkara has his own fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv Bhandari

Dhruv Bhandari was very endearing as Abhimanyu in Tere Sheher Mein

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan was cool-headed and supportive as Randeep in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the gentle Manav Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta is for history books

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda played the caring Raghav to perfection in Saubhagyavati Bhava

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Adipurush, top films in which Saif Ali Khan aced negative roles

 

 Find Out More