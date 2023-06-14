Jay Soni, Shakti Arora, Ishaan Dhawan and more: Top 12 TV stars who played 'softer male characters' on Indian daily soaps

Jay Soni, Shakti Arora, Ishaan Dhawan and more: As fans cry on Twitter over toxic egoistic male characters let us revisit some characters played by top male characters who were quite sensitiveSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Actor Jay Soni has warmed hearts with his nuanced performance as Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora did a great job as Ranveer in Meri Aashiqui Tumse HiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Barrister Babu actor Pravisht Mishra gave fans a memorable role with AniruddhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Karan Kapoor was fantastic as Mohan on Na Bole Maine Tumne Kuch KahaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv Tara is getting immense love. One of the main reasons is Ishaan Dhawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abir of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was one of the most balanced male characters of Indian TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishqbaaaz is one of the iconic TV shows and Kunal's sensitive Omkara has his own fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruv Bhandari was very endearing as Abhimanyu in Tere Sheher MeinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan was cool-headed and supportive as Randeep in Mere Dad Ki DulhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the gentle Manav Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta is for history booksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda played the caring Raghav to perfection in Saubhagyavati BhavaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
