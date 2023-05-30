Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Top 12 TV stars who are self-confessed fans of the Beyhadh actress

Jennifer Winget Birthday: Niti Taylor, Nakuul Mehta, Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and other top TV stars who are fans of the Beyhadh actress

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Shivangi Joshi

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress believes that Jennifer Winget is the most stylish woman of ITV

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta has complimented Jennifer Winget for raising the bar higher for TV stars.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh has said that he follows Jennifer Winget on Instagram. He has a huge crush on her.

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker said that Jennifer Winget is the most beautiful diva of Indian TV. He is a fanboy since years.

Reem Shaikh

On an AMA session on Instagram, Reem Shaikh revealed that she is a huge fan of Jennifer Winget.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan said that besides her Jennifer Winget is one actress she finds truly stylish.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is the biggest fangirl of Jennifer Winget. She would love to work with her.

Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that Aly Goni has a big crush on Jennifer Winget. She is the only TV actress he has the hots for.

Tejasswi Prakash

When she was working on Swaragini, Tejasswi Prakash said she always looked upto Jennifer Winget as a professional.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna adorably said that how can someone be as beautiful as Jennifer Winget.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi who is a BFF of Jennifer Winget has said that she is a powerhouse performer.

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang who romanced her in Beyhadh 2 said that he has had a crush on her.

