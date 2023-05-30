Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Top 12 TV stars who are self-confessed fans of the Beyhadh actress

Jennifer Winget Birthday: Niti Taylor, Nakuul Mehta, Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and other top TV stars who are fans of the Beyhadh actressSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress believes that Jennifer Winget is the most stylish woman of ITVSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta has complimented Jennifer Winget for raising the bar higher for TV stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Aditya Singh has said that he follows Jennifer Winget on Instagram. He has a huge crush on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Tacker said that Jennifer Winget is the most beautiful diva of Indian TV. He is a fanboy since years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On an AMA session on Instagram, Reem Shaikh revealed that she is a huge fan of Jennifer Winget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan said that besides her Jennifer Winget is one actress she finds truly stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor is the biggest fangirl of Jennifer Winget. She would love to work with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasmin Bhasin revealed that Aly Goni has a big crush on Jennifer Winget. She is the only TV actress he has the hots for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When she was working on Swaragini, Tejasswi Prakash said she always looked upto Jennifer Winget as a professional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Chandna adorably said that how can someone be as beautiful as Jennifer Winget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi who is a BFF of Jennifer Winget has said that she is a powerhouse performer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivin Narang who romanced her in Beyhadh 2 said that he has had a crush on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!