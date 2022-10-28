Rithvik Dhanjani

The actor was dating Asha Negi for many years. However, now they have parted ways and Rithvik is single.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mohsin Khan

The actor was linked to his reel life wife Shivangi Joshi as both worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin is single as he has quashed rumours related to dating Shivangi.

Karan Wahi

The actor was dating Uditi Singh before calling it quits. He is not in any relation as of now.

Jennifer Winget

The Beyhadh actress was married to Karan Singh Grover but then took a divorce. She was linked to many stars in the past but reportedly is single.

Shashank Vyas

Balika Vadhu's Jagya is single ladies. He was loved in the serial for his boy next door looks.

Shivangi Joshi

The actress is single and has many time quashed rumours about dating Mohsin Khan.

Jannat Zubair

The popular actress is single as her dad has not allowed her to keep a boyfriend.

