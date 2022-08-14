Celebs like Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others are going to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. But, before JDJ 10 starts, let's look at winners of previous seasons...Source: Bollywood
Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1.Source: Bollywood
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 2's winner was Prachi Desai.Source: Bollywood
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia took home the trophy in JDJ 3.Source: Bollywood
Meiyang Chang was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.Source: Bollywood
Gurmeet Choudhary won season 5 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.Source: Bollywood
TV actress Drashti Dhami was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.Source: Bollywood
Television heartthrob Aashiesh Sharrma won season 7 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.Source: Bollywood
Faisal Khan, who is known for his amazing dance moves, was the winner of JDJ 8.Source: Bollywood
Chota packet, bada dhamaka; Teriya Magar was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.Source: Bollywood
