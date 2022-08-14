Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Winners

Celebs like Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others are going to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. But, before JDJ 10 starts, let's look at winners of previous seasons...

Mona Singh

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1.

Prachi Desai

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 2's winner was Prachi Desai.

Bhaichung Bhutia

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia took home the trophy in JDJ 3.

Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary won season 5 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Drashti Dhami

TV actress Drashti Dhami was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Aashiesh Sharrma

Television heartthrob Aashiesh Sharrma won season 7 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan, who is known for his amazing dance moves, was the winner of JDJ 8.

Teriya Magar

Chota packet, bada dhamaka; Teriya Magar was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

