Dance Partners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 celebs

Have a look at Choreographers of Celebrities participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Paras-Kalnawat-and-Shweta-Sharda

Nia Sharma and Tarun Raj Nihalani

Nia Sharma is paired opposite Tarun Raj Nihalani, former Dance + contestant

Amruta-Khanvilkar-and-Pratik-Utekar

Amruta and Pratik set the stage on fire with all their performances

Ali Asgar and Lipsa Acharya

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sneha Singh

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is performing with choreographer Sneha Singh

Mr-Faisu-and-Vaishnavi-Patil

Gunjan-Sinha-and-Tejas-Verma

Niti-Taylor-and-Akash-Thapa

Gashmeer Mahajani and Romsha Singh

Gashmeer and Romsha are paired together for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Zorawar Kalra and Suchitra Sawant

The famous chef Zorawar Kalra shows off his dancing skills with his dance partner Suchitra Sawant

Rubina-Dilaik-and-Sanam-Johar

