Have a look at Choreographers of Celebrities participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma is paired opposite Tarun Raj Nihalani, former Dance + contestantSource: Bollywood
Amruta and Pratik set the stage on fire with all their performancesSource: Bollywood
Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is performing with choreographer Sneha SinghSource: Bollywood
Gashmeer and Romsha are paired together for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Source: Bollywood
The famous chef Zorawar Kalra shows off his dancing skills with his dance partner Suchitra SawantSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!