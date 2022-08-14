Nia Sharma has set high standards with her sense of fashion and sex appeal, and now promises to raise the bar with her dancing skills while bringing the same seductive charm and style game to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Prior to her entering the show, check out the most seductive bikini looks of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sizzler.Source: Bollywood
A black bikini is quite common until it looks uncommon when Nia Sharma slips one on.Source: Bollywood
Few can make a monokini look hotter than a bikini unless their name is Nia Sharma.Source: Bollywood
And fewer still can make an undie, paried with a crop top look so hot if they’re not Nia Sharma.Source: Bollywood
As is beach volleyball is one of the hottest sports going around, and Nia Sharma makes it hotter.Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma gives new meaning to ‘scarlet seductress’ in this red bikini, doesn’t she?Source: Bollywood
Another monokini look that only Nia Sharma could make so sexy, and that, too, in plain white.Source: Bollywood
Finally, here’s one with Nia Sharma pulling off a quintessential beach pose in a scintillating bikini.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!