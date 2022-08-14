Nia Sharma, bikini goddess

Nia Sharma has set high standards with her sense of fashion and sex appeal, and now promises to raise the bar with her dancing skills while bringing the same seductive charm and style game to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Prior to her entering the show, check out the most seductive bikini looks of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sizzler.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood