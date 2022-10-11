Nora Fatehi slays the saree fusion again

A saree as it is looks extremely good on any woman, but more so when Nora Fatehi dons one. Of late, she’s mastered the art of Indo-Western saree fusions like few others, again showing her adeptness of pulling off the complex look recently on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood