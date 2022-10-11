Nora Fatehi slays the saree fusion again

A saree as it is looks extremely good on any woman, but more so when Nora Fatehi dons one. Of late, she’s mastered the art of Indo-Western saree fusions like few others, again showing her adeptness of pulling off the complex look recently on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Russel D'Silva

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Blouse

The first part to nail the saree fusion look is a killer blouse, which Nora Fatehi slays every time.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Hair

The right hairstyle is such an understated part of such looks and Nora Fatehi is fully aware of it.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Posture

Donning the look is one thing, but you’ve also got to carry it off like Nora Fatehi does.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Pose

And when you pose, you need that ‘all eyes on me’ aura that Nora Fatehi possesses.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Confidence

Of course, such aura is built over time with the kind of confidence that Nora Fatehi noe exudes.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Grace

Combining said confidence with a touch of grace is a must, just as Nora Fatehi strikes the balance.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Back

The back is one of the most vital facets of a saree fusions looks, and few have as sexy a back as Nora.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Posing with Madhuri Dixit

It’s not every day that one matches the timeless Madhuri Dixit in glamour as Nora has done here.

Nora Fatehi saree fusion: Karan Johar steps in

Karan Johar eventually joins Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi to complete the judges-trio frame.

