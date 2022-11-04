The actress wore a fluorescent yellow kurti and looked like a barbie doll in the same.Source: Bollywood
The diva wore a flared yellow kurti that had white floral patterns and pleats around the sleeves.Source: Bollywood
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai actress looked cute in this yellow dress. This outfit is perfect for all summer festivities.Source: Bollywood
The diva looks glamorous in these yellow shorts. This is the reason why she has so many followers on social media.Source: Bollywood
The sultry woman turned up the heat in this yellow saree that had ruffled sleeves and a floral belt.Source: Bollywood
The Kundali Bhagya actress looks stunning in an embellished yellow coloured lehenga. She looks elegant.Source: Bollywood
The Anupamaa actress looked stunning in a yellow georgette drape which was reportedly gifted to her by Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!