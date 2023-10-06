Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 complete contestants list

Here are the 11 contestants who may be part of the biggest dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Shiv Thakre

Shiv Thakre has participated in many reality shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now she may next be seen on the JDJ stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a singer, dancer and social media influencer and she will definitely set the stage on fire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is one of the top bahus from TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and she is also one of the names coming up for JDJ.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular TV actress who rose to fame with Qubul Hai with Karan Singh Grover. She is is reportedly a part of the dance reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqueer Khan

Sumbul Touqueer Khan, popularly known for her role in Imlie, has also done Bigg Boss. Now she is touted to be part of JDJ 11

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak debuted in a movie Shakar Dada and reports say she is all set to be a part of JDJ 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan, another popular reality tv show name and face, may soon be seen in Jhalak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the popular TV superstars, is said to be one of the first contestants to have signed the contract of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai… is also touted to be of the contestants of Jhalak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karuna Panday

TV actress Karuna Panday may also be seen enthralling fans with her dancing skills on Jhalak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia was a former contestant on JDJ season 9 and she is said to be coming back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: When Samantha lost her cool over divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

 

 Find Out More