Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 complete contestants list

Here are the 11 contestants who may be part of the biggest dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Shiv Thakre has participated in many reality shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and now she may next be seen on the JDJ stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a singer, dancer and social media influencer and she will definitely set the stage on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi is one of the top bahus from TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and she is also one of the names coming up for JDJ.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Jyoti is a popular TV actress who rose to fame with Qubul Hai with Karan Singh Grover. She is is reportedly a part of the dance reality show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqueer Khan, popularly known for her role in Imlie, has also done Bigg Boss. Now she is touted to be part of JDJ 11Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Kotak debuted in a movie Shakar Dada and reports say she is all set to be a part of JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshi Khan, another popular reality tv show name and face, may soon be seen in Jhalak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the popular TV superstars, is said to be one of the first contestants to have signed the contract of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai… is also touted to be of the contestants of Jhalak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actress Karuna Panday may also be seen enthralling fans with her dancing skills on Jhalak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Dholakia was a former contestant on JDJ season 9 and she is said to be coming back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
