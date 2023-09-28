Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to join; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan to be the judges?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting soon and the internet is all filled with gossips about the show already.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Manisha Rani

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting soon and many celebrities have been approached for the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani is almost confirmed for the show.

Neil Bhatt

Neil was reportedly doing Bigg Boss 17 but he is also offered JDJ 11 and he is an amazing dancer.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh has been reportedly approached for JDJ 11.

Anjali Anand

KKK 13's Anjali Anand is reportedly approached for the show.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah is also a great dancer and has been approached for JDJ 11.

Eisha Singh

Eisha is also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is reportedly approached for the show.

Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan has also got the offer to do JDJ 11.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia has also reportedly got the offer to do JDJ 11.

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna is also approached to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

We all know Sumbul is a great dancer and hence she has got the offer to do JDJ 11.

Farah Khan, Geeta Kapur to judge?

As per reports, Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur have been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Malaika Arora to join as judge?

As per reports, Malaika Arora has also been approached to judge JDJ 11.

