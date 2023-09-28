Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to join; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan to be the judges?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting soon and the internet is all filled with gossips about the show already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting soon and many celebrities have been approached for the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani is almost confirmed for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil was reportedly doing Bigg Boss 17 but he is also offered JDJ 11 and he is an amazing dancer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh has been reportedly approached for JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KKK 13's Anjali Anand is reportedly approached for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daisy Shah is also a great dancer and has been approached for JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eisha is also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is reportedly approached for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan has also got the offer to do JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Dholakia has also reportedly got the offer to do JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna is also approached to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We all know Sumbul is a great dancer and hence she has got the offer to do JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur have been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Malaika Arora has also been approached to judge JDJ 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!