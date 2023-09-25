Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 start date, contestants Ayesha Singh, Abhishek Malhan and more

The new about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has started doing rounds. Here's all you need to know about the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will begin soon. The teaser of the show released a few days back.

The premiere episode!

As per reports in TellyChakkar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will begin from November 1.

Ayesha Singh's participation

As per reports, Ayesha Singh has been approached to be a contestant on JDJ 11.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and he is also approached for JDJ 11.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish has reportedly been approached for the show.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is an amazing dancer and she is also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Karishma Kotak

Karishma Kotak is also approached to be a part of JDJ 11.

Our wishlist!

Well, we want to see Mohsin Khan in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a contestant. We have seen his dancing skills in his show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai .

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is an amazing dancer and we definitely want her in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja is currently a part of KKK 13. We feel can be a good choice for JDJ 11.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah is a good dancer and will be the perfect contestant for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare was a choreographer once and hence he is definitely the right contestant for JDJ 11.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is also a graceful dancer and who doesn't want to see Anupamaa in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Ulka Gupta

Ulka is brilliant with dancing and she will be a tough competition if she does the show.

