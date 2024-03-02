Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Top 10 other longest-running Hindi reality shows
Mar 02, 2024
India’s Got Talent is a part of the Got Talent franchise. The reality show has a total of 10 seasons since it started streaming in 2009.
Stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi started streaming in 2008 and since then has had 14 seasons to its name.
One MTV reality show that is still streaming is Splitsvilla, a dating show started in 2008.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa started back in 2006 is another dance reality show which just concluded its 11th season.
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss recently finished its 17th season, starting back in 2006, and is still going strong.
Starting back in 2005, Nach Baliye has a total of 9 seasons since the start of the show.
Indian Idol started back in 2004 and since then has seen 14 seasons aired on television.
Famous MTV reality show, Roadies started back in 2003 and is still running after more than 2 decades.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show started airing in 2000 and is currently airing its 15th season.
Rounding up the list, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains the longest-running reality TV show with 27 seasons, starting way back in 1995.
