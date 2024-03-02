Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Top 10 other longest-running Hindi reality shows

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

India’s Got Talent is a part of the Got Talent franchise. The reality show has a total of 10 seasons since it started streaming in 2009.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi started streaming in 2008 and since then has had 14 seasons to its name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One MTV reality show that is still streaming is Splitsvilla, a dating show started in 2008.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa started back in 2006 is another dance reality show which just concluded its 11th season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss recently finished its 17th season, starting back in 2006, and is still going strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starting back in 2005, Nach Baliye has a total of 9 seasons since the start of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Idol started back in 2004 and since then has seen 14 seasons aired on television.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous MTV reality show, Roadies started back in 2003 and is still running after more than 2 decades.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show started airing in 2000 and is currently airing its 15th season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rounding up the list, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains the longest-running reality TV show with 27 seasons, starting way back in 1995.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taapsee Pannu and 10 other Bollywood actresses whose partners are not Indian

 

 Find Out More