Top stars who got angry on Adipurush makers

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan has accused Adipurush makers of "disrespecting Ramayana”.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TV's OG Ram Arun Govil said that the looks of all the stars have created issues in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar said Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashpal Sharma criticised the teaser of the Om Raut's directorial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Chikhlia also did not like Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut took a subtle dig at the makers of Adipurush and said people were different.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The much-awaited Adipurush has finally hit the theatre screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Raut’s directorial starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is getting constant positivity and negativity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The VFX is being slammed like anything.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush has received criticism since its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie is being slammed for its VFX, dialogues, and a lot more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood divas who have lost weight through Yoga

 

 Find Out More