Top stars who got angry on Adipurush makers
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan has accused Adipurush makers of "disrespecting Ramayana”.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV's OG Ram Arun Govil said that the looks of all the stars have created issues in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar said Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yashpal Sharma criticised the teaser of the Om Raut's directorial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Chikhlia also did not like Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut took a subtle dig at the makers of Adipurush and said people were different.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited Adipurush has finally hit the theatre screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Raut’s directorial starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is getting constant positivity and negativity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The VFX is being slammed like anything.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush has received criticism since its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is being slammed for its VFX, dialogues, and a lot more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood divas who have lost weight through Yoga
Find Out More