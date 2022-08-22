Kapil’s fans go gaga over him as he shares a a new and transformed look of himself on social mediaSource: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma trains himself to be fabulous and amazing that he isSource: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma isn’t just king of comedy but surely will become a king of fitness and good body as wellSource: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma opts for intense workout sessions to maintain his physique and look healthySource: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma is seen running on the beaches of Mumbai early in the mornings to maintain a good and healthy bodSource: Bollywood
At multiple occasion, Kapil has mentioned that film star Akshay Kumar is an inspiration behind his 4 am workout sessionsSource: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma poses for a picture in his fab physique while he wears blacks and denimsSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!