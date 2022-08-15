TV actors and their luxurious home

Here's a look inside TV stars' fancy homes.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma's house is said to be worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's house in Mumbai has a earthy feel to it.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has an all-white home in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's house in Mumbai has a very classy vibe to it.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's home interiors consist of many wooden furniture pieces.

Source: Bollywood

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house is pretty colourful.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Vijay Deverakonda to Hrithik Roshan: 7 Handsome hunks with chiseled abs that will make you drool

 Find Out More