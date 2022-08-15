Here's a look inside TV stars' fancy homes.Source: Bollywood
Comedian Kapil Sharma's house is said to be worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik's house in Mumbai has a earthy feel to it.Source: Bollywood
Karishma Tanna has an all-white home in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande's house in Mumbai has a very classy vibe to it.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan's home interiors consist of many wooden furniture pieces.Source: Bollywood
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house is pretty colourful.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!