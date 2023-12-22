Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and more TV stars turn Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash into a starry affair

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

Here's the man himself, Anand Pandit, looking fit at 60. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anand Pandit poses with his gorgeous wife for the photogs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan graces Anand's birthday party in a shimmery outfit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Panday attends Anand Pandit's birthday party with wife Mona. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maniesh Paul who is not just ruling hearts as the perfect host but also an amazing actor dropped by looking dapper. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad made a couple appearance at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newbie parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also made a couple appearance. Disha looks so fine! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Datta went strapless in a black and white gown. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronit Roy brought his kids to Anand Pandit's birthday bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma looks suave in suede shoes and a blazer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover, who will soon be seen in Fighter, is all swag for the photographs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Nigam looks handsome in a black blazer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krystle D'Souza's lavender-grey-toned outfit looks stunning. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member Shailesh Lodha attends Anand Pandit's birthday bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Grover was all smiles as he joined Anand Pandit's birthday bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shantanu Maheshwari who started with TV was also snapped at the grand birthday bash.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Dunki and Salaar, Top 10 Movies that made the most in advance bookings

 

 Find Out More