Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and more TV stars turn Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash into a starry affair
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Here's the man himself, Anand Pandit, looking fit at 60.
Anand Pandit poses with his gorgeous wife for the photogs.
Hina Khan graces Anand's birthday party in a shimmery outfit.
Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Panday attends Anand Pandit's birthday party with wife Mona.
Maniesh Paul who is not just ruling hearts as the perfect host but also an amazing actor dropped by looking dapper.
Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad made a couple appearance at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.
Newbie parents Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also made a couple appearance. Disha looks so fine!
Tina Datta went strapless in a black and white gown.
Ronit Roy brought his kids to Anand Pandit's birthday bash.
Kapil Sharma looks suave in suede shoes and a blazer.
Karan Singh Grover, who will soon be seen in Fighter, is all swag for the photographs.
Siddharth Nigam looks handsome in a black blazer.
Krystle D'Souza's lavender-grey-toned outfit looks stunning.
Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast member Shailesh Lodha attends Anand Pandit's birthday bash.
Sunil Grover was all smiles as he joined Anand Pandit's birthday bash.
Shantanu Maheshwari who started with TV was also snapped at the grand birthday bash.
