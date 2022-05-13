Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and more The Kapil Sharma Show comedians educational qualifications will leave you stunned!Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amristar, and Hindu College in Amritsar.Source: Bollywood
Bharti completed her Post graduation in History from I. K. Gujral Punjab Technical University.Source: Bollywood
Krushna Abhishek did his schooling at St. Loran's High School.Source: Bollywood
Kiku completed his MBA from Chetan’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Sumona did her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
