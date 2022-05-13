Educational qualifications of popular comedians!

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and more The Kapil Sharma Show comedians educational qualifications will leave you stunned!

Janhvi Sharma

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amristar, and Hindu College in Amritsar.

Bharti Singh

Bharti completed her Post graduation in History from I. K. Gujral Punjab Technical University.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek did his schooling at St. Loran's High School.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku completed his MBA from Chetan’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona did her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

