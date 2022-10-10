Kapil Sharma’s weight loss journey 

How did comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lose weight? What is the secret to his fitness? Let's find out.

Kapil's transformation 

He recently posted a photo that went viral and shocked netizens. Kapil has lost a lot of weight!

Kapil sheds kilos

Reports state Kapil has lost 11 kgs. However, fans believe he has lost more weight. 

Weighty issues

A couple of years ago, Kapil Sharma put on a lot of weight. Pictures were circulated of his weight gain. 

Kapil's trainer 

Kapil is being trained by Yogesh Bhatija who has been training Neetu Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut as well. 

Weight training 

In order to reduce weight, Kapil Sharma did weight training under Yogesh Bhatija. Reports state he is no longer training Kapil.

Other additions

Along with exercising, Kapil Sharma also loves to meditate and do Yoga. 

Kapil's troubles

Reports state Kapil was diagnosed with slipped disc after which he started training regularly. 

Clean eating

Kapil has been sharing pictures and images online which show what his diet is all about. Kapil has started eating clean and healthy. 

Eating habits

Kapil Sharma usually eats home-cooked food. He includes fruits in it. Kapil eats a brown bread sandwich and eggs for breakfast. He also drinks warm milk. 

Lunch/dinner

Kapil Sharma's lunch and dinner include brown rice and salad. 

