How did comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lose weight? What is the secret to his fitness? Let's find out.Source: Bollywood
He recently posted a photo that went viral and shocked netizens. Kapil has lost a lot of weight!Source: Bollywood
Reports state Kapil has lost 11 kgs. However, fans believe he has lost more weight.Source: Bollywood
A couple of years ago, Kapil Sharma put on a lot of weight. Pictures were circulated of his weight gain.Source: Bollywood
Kapil is being trained by Yogesh Bhatija who has been training Neetu Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut as well.Source: Bollywood
In order to reduce weight, Kapil Sharma did weight training under Yogesh Bhatija. Reports state he is no longer training Kapil.Source: Bollywood
Along with exercising, Kapil Sharma also loves to meditate and do Yoga.Source: Bollywood
Reports state Kapil was diagnosed with slipped disc after which he started training regularly.Source: Bollywood
Kapil has been sharing pictures and images online which show what his diet is all about. Kapil has started eating clean and healthy.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma usually eats home-cooked food. He includes fruits in it. Kapil eats a brown bread sandwich and eggs for breakfast. He also drinks warm milk.Source: Bollywood
Kapil Sharma's lunch and dinner include brown rice and salad.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!