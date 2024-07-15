Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Ali, Jasmine: Which TV star have higher net worth?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

Ali Goni: Famed from TV and reality shows, Ali is thought to be worth $2 million.

About $2 million is Jasmine Bhasin's net worth; she is well-known for her reality TV and TV serials.

Mouni Roy: Made the move from "Naagin" to Bollywood with almost $5 million.

Jennifer Winget known for her adaptable TV roles has a net worth of $4 million.

Hina Khan: Famed for "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and reality television, she is said to be worth $6 million.

Tejaswi Prakash: Her TV appearances and serials have contributed to her estimated $3 million net worth.

Karan Kundra: From TV roles and business endeavors, he has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

With a $33 million valuation, Kapil Sharma is well-known for his comedic work and "The Kapil Sharma Show."

