Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Ali, Jasmine: Which TV star have higher net worth?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 15, 2024
Ali Goni: Famed from TV and reality shows, Ali is thought to be worth $2 million.
About $2 million is Jasmine Bhasin's net worth; she is well-known for her reality TV and TV serials.
Mouni Roy: Made the move from "Naagin" to Bollywood with almost $5 million.
Jennifer Winget known for her adaptable TV roles has a net worth of $4 million.
Hina Khan: Famed for "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and reality television, she is said to be worth $6 million.
Tejaswi Prakash: Her TV appearances and serials have contributed to her estimated $3 million net worth.
Karan Kundra: From TV roles and business endeavors, he has an estimated net worth of $4 million.
With a $33 million valuation, Kapil Sharma is well-known for his comedic work and "The Kapil Sharma Show."
