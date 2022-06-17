Karan Kundrra

The Lock Upp host has been a part of films like Horror Story, 1921 and more but he is much popular in TV than Bollywood.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul too tried his hands at films but failed to make it big in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Rajeev Khandelwal

He did films like Shaitaan, Table No 21 and Soundtrack. All failed at box office.

Source: Bollywood

Rannvijay Singh

Rannvijay Singh is best known for hosting Roadies. He did films like Action Replayy and more but could not get lead roles in top Bollywood films.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Khan

Sara Khan too has been a part of a few films but could not hit any jackpot.

Source: Bollywood

Aamna Shariff

Aamna Shariff who was a hit on TV flopped in Bollywood. She did films like Aloo Chat and more.

Source: Bollywood

Aashish Chowdhry

Aashish appeared in films like Girlfriend, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Fight Club, Dhamaal and more. But couldn't make it to A-listers club.

Source: Bollywood

Indraneil Sengupta

Indraneil Sengupta did a few Bollywood films but then returned TV to have a successful acting career.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

