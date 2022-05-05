6 Celebs brutally trolled for using Sidharth Shukla's name

Here's a dekko at the list of celebs who faced Sidharth Shukla's fans' wrath online.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Karan Kundrra

Karan was accused of lifting Sidharth's quote in Lock Upp.

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was accused of encashing Sidharth's demise with music video Tu Yaheen Hai.

Source: Bollywood

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana was slammed for talking about Sidharth and Asim's bond after the BB13 actor's demise and giving interviews.

Source: Bollywood

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu was also trolled for releasing a song on SidNaaz after Sidharth Shukla's demise.

Source: Bollywood

Amit Tandon

Amit Tandon was called out for releasing Dil Ko Karaar Aaya which was pre-recorded.

Source: Bollywood

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian was trolled for wanting to release the un-released song which Sidharth didn't want to release.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Koffee With Karan 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more celebs expected to grace the couch

 Find Out More