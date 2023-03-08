Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash breakup: Top 10 TV splits that left fans shocked

There have been many TV couples who were known to be together but sadly are not. Have Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash too separated? Read to know about the iconic breakups.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
The pair was together for 14 years, reportedly due to constant fights they decided to separate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair rose to fame with Nach Baliye, got married, however, due to Shalin's abusive nature they separated and had an ugly divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair got married and also have a daughter named Palak Tiwari. Reportedly, Shweta accused Raja of domestic violence and separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair ended their relationship in ten months reportedly due to Karan's attraction towards a choreographer in Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair reportedly married in the Bigg Boss house for publicity. They separated as everything was pre-decided.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nach Baliye pair separated post Dimpy alleged Rahul of domestic violence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pair got married and reportedly separated because of compatibility issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushal had proposed Gauahar in front of the national television. However, despite dating for a long time they broke up reportedly due to reasons best known to them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Choti Bahu actress was in a steady relationship with Avinash. Reportedly in 2013, they parted ways which shocked all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor posted a cryptic tweet early in the morning today and fans of Tejasswi wrote that he should not fight in public but sort with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
