Karan Kundrra to Arjun Bijlani and other who are great entrepreneurs besides being amazing on the screen

Here's a list of actors who manage a business apart from their acting careers

Shabbir Alhuwalia

Shabbir who has worked in Tv shows like KumKum Bhagya own his very own production house named Flying Turtles

Gautam Gulati

Winner of Bigg Boss 8, Gautam runs a night club named RSVP in Mumbai along with his brother

Arjun Bijlani

The Miley Jab Hum Tum star has also invested in the cricket team Mumbai Tigers which is a part of Box Cricket League

Aamir Ali

Aamir is a big time foodie and we know that as he owns a restaurant named Basanti in Mumbai

Karan Kundrra

Apart from being a Tv star, Karan is also a successful entrepreneur who handles his dad’s infrastructure business

Mohit Malik

Tv’s Sikander, Mohit along with his wife Addite, run a popular café named 1BHK

Ronit Roy

Very popularly known as Mr. Bajaj, Ronit Roy is not only a great actor but also handles a business of providing security service to the Bollywood actors

