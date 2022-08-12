Here's a list of actors who manage a business apart from their acting careersSource: Bollywood
Shabbir who has worked in Tv shows like KumKum Bhagya own his very own production house named Flying TurtlesSource: Bollywood
Winner of Bigg Boss 8, Gautam runs a night club named RSVP in Mumbai along with his brotherSource: Bollywood
The Miley Jab Hum Tum star has also invested in the cricket team Mumbai Tigers which is a part of Box Cricket LeagueSource: Bollywood
Aamir is a big time foodie and we know that as he owns a restaurant named Basanti in MumbaiSource: Bollywood
Apart from being a Tv star, Karan is also a successful entrepreneur who handles his dad’s infrastructure businessSource: Bollywood
Tv’s Sikander, Mohit along with his wife Addite, run a popular café named 1BHKSource: Bollywood
Very popularly known as Mr. Bajaj, Ronit Roy is not only a great actor but also handles a business of providing security service to the Bollywood actorsSource: Bollywood
