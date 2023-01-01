Karan Kundrra's jaw-dropping photos

Karan Kundrra is a handsome hunk and there is no doubt in the same. Check out his drool-worthy photos which will make you scream, 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Hottie

Does Karan Kundrra need any introduction? He has done a lot of serials and shows in his life.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai

The actor is yet known as Arjun Punj from his serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai with which he made his debut.

Falling in love

The actor makes every woman madly fall in love with him because of his killer looks.

Sexy host

The actor was seen as a host in many shows based on youth like Gumrah, MTV Roadies X2 and X4, Love School to name a few.

More than 36

Do you believe that the actor is more than 36 years old? We totally admire him for his dedication towards fitness.

4 million followers

The actor has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. He surely deserves the same. What do you think?

Lit feed

The social media timeline of the actor is totally lit and makes one addicted to the same.

Random click

We love how the star striked an intense pose in this snap and made us drool.

Karan's love life

The actor was in a relationship with Kritika Kamra who was his co-star in Kitani Mohabbat Hai serial.

Karan's on-and-off love story

The actor was also in a relationship with VJ Anusha Dandekar for many years, before parting ways and mingling with Tejasswi Prakash.

