Karan Kundrra's jaw-dropping photos

Karan Kundrra is a handsome hunk and there is no doubt in the same. Check out his drool-worthy photos which will make you scream, 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'.Source: Bollywood
Does Karan Kundrra need any introduction? He has done a lot of serials and shows in his life.Source: Bollywood
The actor is yet known as Arjun Punj from his serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai with which he made his debut.Source: Bollywood
The actor makes every woman madly fall in love with him because of his killer looks.Source: Bollywood
The actor was seen as a host in many shows based on youth like Gumrah, MTV Roadies X2 and X4, Love School to name a few.Source: Bollywood
Do you believe that the actor is more than 36 years old? We totally admire him for his dedication towards fitness.Source: Bollywood
The actor has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. He surely deserves the same. What do you think?Source: Bollywood
The social media timeline of the actor is totally lit and makes one addicted to the same.Source: Bollywood
We love how the star striked an intense pose in this snap and made us drool.Source: Bollywood
The actor was in a relationship with Kritika Kamra who was his co-star in Kitani Mohabbat Hai serial.Source: Bollywood
The actor was also in a relationship with VJ Anusha Dandekar for many years, before parting ways and mingling with Tejasswi Prakash.Source: Bollywood
