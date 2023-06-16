TOP 12 Handsome hunks that once ruled TV

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Varun Kapoor has been a heartthrob for years. He was last seen on TV in 2018. 

How can you forget Cezanne Khan aka Anurag from Kausatii Zindagii Kay?

Avinash Sachdev played Dev in Choti Bahu and Shlok in IPKKND 2. 

Asur 2 actor Barun Sobti's Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is still famous. 

Ronit Roy is famous as Mihir, Mr Bajaj and also KD Pathak. 

Karan Singh Grover is best remembered as Dr Armaan from Dill Mill Gayye. 

Who doesn't remember Kavya played by Eijaz Khan from Kkavyanjali? 

Y'all would Mohit Raina aka Mahadev, right? He's gone big on OTT.

Parth Samthaan is best known as Manek (moved to OTT) and Anuraj in KZK2. 

Gurmeet Choudhary as Ram and Maan Singh Khurana is still everyone's fave! 

Jamai Raja was Ravi Dubey's last stint in character roles on TV. He has turned producer and has something major in the pipeline. 

Rajeev Khandelwal is best known for playing Sujal on TV till date. He is winning hearts on OTT and films now. 

