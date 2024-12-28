Year 2024 has been Karan Veer Mehra's best yet; a look at how his life changed in last few months
Sanskruti NemaneSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2024
Karan Veer Mehra has been the talk of the town right now. He is ruling the Bigg Boss 18 house and has a huge fan following.
The actor celebrates his birthday today and on his special day, we take a look at how 2024 has been all about 'The Karan Veer Mehra show'.
He began his acting career in 2005. He has been doing many TV shows, movies and even web shows. However, this year, he ruled hearts.
He played a negative character in Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show ending this year and he was praised for his negative role.
Post the show ended, he was also seen in Pukaar. Later, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and was one of the least favourite of everyone.
But he went on winning the show and proved that he is not the weak but the biggest competition for everyone out there.
Karan Veer Mehra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and also earned many fans for his epic one-liners in the show.
And then, the hero entered Bigg Boss 18 and even this time, nobody was sure if he can be the most favourite. But, he played an amazing game and people are now comparing him to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.
His one-liners have become even more famous and the way he has been taking stands is just amazing. He now has a huge fan following.
Well, on his special day today, we hope to see him win another trophy in 2025. Happy Birthday, Karan Veer Mehra!
