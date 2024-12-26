Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang and other Bigg Boss contestants whose intimate moments went viral
Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang who are seen in Bigg Boss 18 got themselves locked in the bathroom.
Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi's romance in the pool raised eyebrows.
Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer were seen getting romantic in any corner of the house.
Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik were seen kissing and hugging under the blanket.
Soundarya Gautam and Gautam Vij who participated in Bigg Boss 16 were seen getting romantic as they went in the bathroom.
Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukherjee were seen kissing and hugging each other tightly in Bigg Boss 7.
Puneesh Sharma and Bandli Kalra shared a steamy liplock in Bigg Boss 11.
Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares's romance inside the bathroom is still remembered by all.
