Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang and other Bigg Boss contestants whose intimate moments went viral

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang who are seen in Bigg Boss 18 got themselves locked in the bathroom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi's romance in the pool raised eyebrows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer were seen getting romantic in any corner of the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik were seen kissing and hugging under the blanket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundarya Gautam and Gautam Vij who participated in Bigg Boss 16 were seen getting romantic as they went in the bathroom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukherjee were seen kissing and hugging each other tightly in Bigg Boss 7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puneesh Sharma and Bandli Kalra shared a steamy liplock in Bigg Boss 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares's romance inside the bathroom is still remembered by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Christmas 2024 celebrations of Ranbir, Alia, Priyanka

 

 Find Out More