Karan Veer Mehra, Shalini Passi and more reality TV sensations that won hearts in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 27, 2024
Shalini Passi’s debut to Veer Mehra’s back-to-back reality shows, here is a list of reality TV stars who dominated 2024.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra is winning hearts with his charming aura.
KVM (2)
Shalini Passi gained a lot of fame with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and became an overnight sensation.
Digvijay Singh Rathee, who appeared in Splitsvilla X5 and Bigg Boss 18, became a fan favourite due to his fearless nature.
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Iqbal Faruqui who is known for his sharp wit managed to win Lock Upp 1 in 2022.
Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber and contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3 grabbed eyeballs with his alleged marriage to his children’s caretaker, Laksh.
