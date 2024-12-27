ICYMI Karan Veer Mehra was a part of THESE 10 shows before Bigg Boss 18

Nikita Thakkar | Dec 27, 2024

Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently the star of Bigg Boss 18, celebrates his birthday on December 28.

Before entering Bigg Boss 18 house, he won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with his prolific performance.

Karan Veer Mehra has been a part of the TV industry since 2005. Popular show Remix was his launchpad.

But he became quite famous by playing Vedant Raisinghania in the show Virrudh.

Next came Pari Hoon Main in 2008 in which he played the role of Karan. The story revolved a girl and her lookalike who was a superstar.

Later on, he played a business tycoon named Yuvraj Goel in Hum Ladkiyan.

One of the most popular characters played by Karan Veer Mehra remains to be Naren Karmarkar from Pavitra Rishta. He shared screen space with Ankita Lokhande.

In 2023-2024, Karan Veer Mehra essayed the role of Vaibhav Joshi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si that also starred Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik.

In TV show Ziddi Dil Manein Na, he had a cameo. He played Abhay Mehra.

His last show before he entered the reality TV arena was Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak. He played Gautam Rathore.

These are only a few. Karan Veer was a part of many more TV shows like Amrit Manthan, Carry On Alia, Rishton Ka Mela and more.

