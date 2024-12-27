ICYMI Karan Veer Mehra was a part of THESE 10 shows before Bigg Boss 18
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 27, 2024
Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently the star of Bigg Boss 18, celebrates his birthday on December 28.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before entering Bigg Boss 18 house, he won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with his prolific performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra has been a part of the TV industry since 2005. Popular show Remix was his launchpad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But he became quite famous by playing Vedant Raisinghania in the show Virrudh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Next came Pari Hoon Main in 2008 in which he played the role of Karan. The story revolved a girl and her lookalike who was a superstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Later on, he played a business tycoon named Yuvraj Goel in Hum Ladkiyan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most popular characters played by Karan Veer Mehra remains to be Naren Karmarkar from Pavitra Rishta. He shared screen space with Ankita Lokhande.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 2023-2024, Karan Veer Mehra essayed the role of Vaibhav Joshi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si that also starred Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In TV show Ziddi Dil Manein Na, he had a cameo. He played Abhay Mehra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His last show before he entered the reality TV arena was Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak. He played Gautam Rathore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These are only a few. Karan Veer was a part of many more TV shows like Amrit Manthan, Carry On Alia, Rishton Ka Mela and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Simran Singh death: All you need to know about the RJ and influencer whose untimely demise has rattled social media
Find Out More