Nailing it

The Naagin actress loves to do upper body workout which includes weight lifting.

We love the workout pants

The actress loves to do high intensity workouts. We are also in love with her workout wear.

What a body

We love the way how the actress is nailing it at kick boxing. She is known to workout with a lot of focus.

Serious woman

Karishma is known to be very serious with her fitness goals. The proof of the same is her toned biceps that she is showcasing here.

Fitness freak

Karishma feels it is important to feel happy after a workout session. The post workout glow is seen on her face.

Meditation

The actress believes that it is important to meditate and include in fitness routine for positivity.

Karishma Tanna's leg day

The actress never misses on working out. She had posted this snap where she was seen doing leg workout like a boss.

