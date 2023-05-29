Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan lists down his favourite Bollywood and Korean films, OTT dramas [Exclusive]

Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan shares with us his list of favorite Bollywood films, Korean dramas and OTT shows [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Like every actor, Adnan Khan watches a lot of content from all over the world. We had a chat with him on his top picks in films and OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Other than Bollywood, he loves watching Korean movies. He feels they take their art very seriouslySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. His all-time fave is the cult romance Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He also likes to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. The movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is a fan of Mani Ratnam. Like many, he feels Dil Se is one of the underrated gems of Shah Rukh KhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan prefers films a bit more than OTT. Here are two shows he would love to recommend to allSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan lists Free Fall on Amazon Prime as one of his best viewing experiences on OTT. It is a movie about a cop who has a gay awakeningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a fan of Prison Playbook. The show is there on Netflix. It is about life in a prison and rehab of convictsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan has watched a number of Korean films like any actor. As we know, their content is excellent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many desis will agree that Oldboy is their fave Korean film. It is made by Park Chan-wook. The film is available on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan also loved watching I Saw The Devil. It is the tale of a cop and serial killer. You can watch on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan has also liked The Chase. It is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!