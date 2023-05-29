Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan lists down his favourite Bollywood and Korean films, OTT dramas [Exclusive]

Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan shares with us his list of favorite Bollywood films, Korean dramas and OTT shows [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Katha Ankahee actor Adnan Khan lists his faves

Like every actor, Adnan Khan watches a lot of content from all over the world. We had a chat with him on his top picks in films and OTT

Adnan Khan on Korean films, dramas

Other than Bollywood, he loves watching Korean movies. He feels they take their art very seriously

Adnan Khan a romantic

He is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. His all-time fave is the cult romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Family vibes with Adnan

He also likes to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. The movie

Adnan Khan loved Dil Se

The actor is a fan of Mani Ratnam. Like many, he feels Dil Se is one of the underrated gems of Shah Rukh Khan

Adnan Khan recommends on OTT

Adnan Khan prefers films a bit more than OTT. Here are two shows he would love to recommend to all

Emotional watch

Adnan Khan lists Free Fall on Amazon Prime as one of his best viewing experiences on OTT. It is a movie about a cop who has a gay awakening

Adnan's fave K-Drama

He is a fan of Prison Playbook. The show is there on Netflix. It is about life in a prison and rehab of convicts

Adnan Khan reveals his top Korean films

Adnan Khan has watched a number of Korean films like any actor. As we know, their content is excellent.

Adnan Khan an Oldboy fan

Many desis will agree that Oldboy is their fave Korean film. It is made by Park Chan-wook. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video

I Saw The Devil

Adnan Khan also loved watching I Saw The Devil. It is the tale of a cop and serial killer. You can watch on Prime Video

The Chase is in the list too

Adnan Khan has also liked The Chase. It is available on Netflix.

