Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's crackling chemistry will make you root for KaViaan

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer Katha Ankahee is getting all the love. Katha and Viaan's beautiful love story has touched hearts.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Katha and Viaan

Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer Katha Ankahee is getting all the love. The show keeps trending on Twitter and people love Katha and Viaan's chemistry.

Winning hearts

Aditi and Adnan's show won many awards since it began. Their jodi is also getting the same love.

The recent episodes

Katha Ankahee's recent episodes have been the talk of the town. Katha and Viaan are getting engaged now.

Engagement ceremony

Katha and Viaan's cute scenes from the engagement ceremony grabbed everyone's attention. It is a treat to watch the two on them on-screen.

Cute scenes

Viaan's care and love for Katha is too cute to handle in this scene. The way Katha blushes is so beautiful to watch on-screen.

The sizzling chemistry

Aditi and Viaan have done these intense and romantic scenes so well.

Perfect together

Katha and Viaan look perfect on-screen. Their crackling chemistry and love is so beautiful.

KaViaan

#KaViaan are now one of the most loved couples of telly land.

Pretty woman

Aditi Sharma was looking so beautiful in these scenes from the show.

