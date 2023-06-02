As a result of the poll we conducted, Katha Ankahee and Bhagya Lakshmi have trumped over Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Check TOP 15 most popular TV shows of the month of May.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Topping the list with a whopping 35% of the total votes is Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer. Katha and Viaan are ruling hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi and Lakshmi's change in the equation has only kept the audience glued. With 17 % of the total votes, Bhagya Lakshmi is at number 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is placed 3rd on the list. It has got 16 % of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On number 4 is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 9%.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai kept the audience hooked fine but by the end of the month Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta took over and BALH is placed 5th with 5 % of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni starrer is placed 6th with about 5% of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivian D'Sena's entry as Sartaj in Nehmat and Ekam's life has intrigued fans. Udaariyaan has got 4% of the total votes and is at number 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Multi-celebs starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann is placed 8th with 3% of the total votes. Angad and Sahiba's changing relationship dynamics are keeping the audience's interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show which gathered a lot of controversy in May is placed 9th on the list with about 2% of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein also got 2% of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey have kept got 1% of the votes. Faltu is one of the TOP 5 shows on the TRP chart but popularity-wise, this time it is placed 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya starrer took a drastic turn with a new cast introduction. The show is placed 12th on the list with 1% votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer was once the most popular TV show but in our poll, it got only 0.003% of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie would not just top the TRP charts but also the popularity charts. The show, on our poll, has got 0.003% of the total votes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-celeb starrer TV show has also got 0.003% of the total votes on the popularity chart. It is placed 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
