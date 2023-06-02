TOP 15 Most Popular TV shows of the month 

As a result of the poll we conducted, Katha Ankahee and Bhagya Lakshmi have trumped over Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: Check TOP 15 most popular TV shows of the month of May.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Katha Ankahee

Topping the list with a whopping 35% of the total votes is Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan starrer. Katha and Viaan are ruling hearts.  

Bhagya Lakshmi 

Rishi and Lakshmi's change in the equation has only kept the audience glued. With 17 % of the total votes, Bhagya Lakshmi is at number 2.

Anupamaa 

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is placed 3rd on the list. It has got 16 % of the total votes. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

On number 4 is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 9%. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai kept the audience hooked fine but by the end of the month Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta took over and BALH is placed 5th with 5 % of the total votes.  

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni starrer is placed 6th with about 5% of the total votes. 

Udaariyaan

Vivian D'Sena's entry as Sartaj in Nehmat and Ekam's life has intrigued fans. Udaariyaan has got 4% of the total votes and is at number 7. 

Teri Meri Doriyaann 

Multi-celebs starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann is placed 8th with 3% of the total votes. Angad and Sahiba's changing relationship dynamics are keeping the audience's interest. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show which gathered a lot of controversy in May is placed 9th on the list with about 2% of the total votes. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein also got 2% of the total votes. 

Faltu 2

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey have kept got 1% of the votes. Faltu is one of the TOP 5 shows on the TRP chart but popularity-wise, this time it is placed 11. 

Kundali Bhagya 

Shraddha Arya starrer took a drastic turn with a new cast introduction. The show is placed 12th on the list with 1% votes. 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer was once the most popular TV show but in our poll, it got only 0.003% of the total votes. 

Imlie 

Imlie would not just top the TRP charts but also the popularity charts. The show, on our poll, has got 0.003% of the total votes.  

Pandya Store 

The multi-celeb starrer TV show has also got 0.003% of the total votes on the popularity chart. It is placed 15.

