Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: A look back at the winners of the previous seasons

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is keeping audience hooked. But do you remember the winners of the past seasons?

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

2015 and 2016

There were no crorepatis in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2023

Jaskaran Singh has become the first crorepati winner of KBC 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2022

Homemaker Kavita Chawla from Kolhapur won KBC in 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2021

Himani Bundela was the first blind contestant who won KBC. Sahil Ahirwar emerged as the 2nd winner and homemaker Geeta Gaur was the 3rd winner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2020

Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma were the two winners of KBC season 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2019

Bihar's Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer with Indian railways, was the first winner. Followed by IAS aspirants Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade who won later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2014

Narula brothers Achin and Sarthak won Rs. 7 crores and later Megha Patil became KBC winner too in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018

Binita Jain won KBC season 10 and took home Rs 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2017

Anamika Majumdar, a commerce graduate who runs an NGO, won KBC in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's role in Baazigar was rejected by THESE actors

 

 Find Out More