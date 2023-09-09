Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: A look back at the winners of the previous seasons

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is keeping audience hooked. But do you remember the winners of the past seasons?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
There were no crorepatis in 2015 and 2016.
Jaskaran Singh has become the first crorepati winner of KBC 15.
Homemaker Kavita Chawla from Kolhapur won KBC in 2022.
Himani Bundela was the first blind contestant who won KBC. Sahil Ahirwar emerged as the 2nd winner and homemaker Geeta Gaur was the 3rd winner.
Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma were the two winners of KBC season 12.
Bihar's Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer with Indian railways, was the first winner. Followed by IAS aspirants Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade who won later.
Narula brothers Achin and Sarthak won Rs. 7 crores and later Megha Patil became KBC winner too in 2014.
Binita Jain won KBC season 10 and took home Rs 1 crore.
Anamika Majumdar, a commerce graduate who runs an NGO, won KBC in 2017.
