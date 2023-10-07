Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan is strict with him

Amitabh Bachchan always has something interesting to share on Kaun Banega Crorepati about his personal and professional life.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host

Host Amitabh Bachchan always has something to share on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B's interesting stories

Big B always has something interesting to share about his personal and professional life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Big B is very close to his family and has shared many stories about his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Latest episode of KBC 15

In the latest episode of KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about his wife Jaya Bachchan again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How is Jaya Bachchan as a wife?

Contestant Jaya Sharda Patel who is a teacher had asked Big B about his experience with his Jaya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Is Jaya Bachchan strict?

Replying to Jaya Patel, he said that Jaya Bachchan is strict and lenient. When Jaya Bachchan is strict he does not leave the room. He said that she is strict mostly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The soft hearted wife!

Big B also said that when Jaya Bachchan is lenient, she is very soft with the kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B's cute stories

Earlier too, he has shared a lot of stories about his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TRPs of KBC 15!

KBC 15 is doing great on the TRP charts. The show has got 1.1 million impressions this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan joins Gadar 2 and more in the TOP 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2023

 

 Find Out More