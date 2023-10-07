Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan is strict with him

Amitabh Bachchan always has something interesting to share on Kaun Banega Crorepati about his personal and professional life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
In the latest episode of KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan was asked about his wife Jaya Bachchan again.
Contestant Jaya Sharda Patel who is a teacher had asked Big B about his experience with his Jaya.
Replying to Jaya Patel, he said that Jaya Bachchan is strict and lenient. When Jaya Bachchan is strict he does not leave the room. He said that she is strict mostly.
Big B also said that when Jaya Bachchan is lenient, she is very soft with the kids.
KBC 15 is doing great on the TRP charts. The show has got 1.1 million impressions this week.
