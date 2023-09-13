Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares secret of his sukhi parivaar with wife Jaya Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his idea of having a sukhi sansar with wife, Jaya Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He is one of the best hosts on TV.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is a popular quiz show and the TRPs of the show are quite decent.
Big B often shares some interesting stories from his personal life on the show as well.
Big B recently shared an interesting story on his 'sukhi sansar'.
Big B was asked by a audience member whether he takes Jaya Bachchan out. And if yes, who gets ready first.
Amitabh Bachchan smiled at the question and pointed at himself.
The audience member again asked how much time does Amitabh Bachchan wait for Jaya Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan said, "Ye ham nahi batayenge aapko warna samasya khadi ho jaegi parivarik jeevan mein."
Well, this definitely the perfect mantra for a sukhi parivaar!
Now we know why this jodi is going so strong even after so many years of their marriage.
