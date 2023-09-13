Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares secret of his sukhi parivaar with wife Jaya Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his idea of having a sukhi sansar with wife, Jaya Bachchan.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

The best host

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He is one of the best hosts on TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The popular show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a popular quiz show and the TRPs of the show are quite decent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B's stories

Big B often shares some interesting stories from his personal life on the show as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The latest episode

Big B recently shared an interesting story on his 'sukhi sansar'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B perfect idea

Big B was asked by a audience member whether he takes Jaya Bachchan out. And if yes, who gets ready first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan's smile

Amitabh Bachchan smiled at the question and pointed at himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A big question for Big B?

The audience member again asked how much time does Amitabh Bachchan wait for Jaya Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B's perfect reply

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Ye ham nahi batayenge aapko warna samasya khadi ho jaegi parivarik jeevan mein.”

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The mantra!

Well, this definitely the perfect mantra for a sukhi parivaar!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy jodi!

Now we know why this jodi is going so strong even after so many years of their marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 photos of Abhishek Nigam you may have missed

 

 Find Out More