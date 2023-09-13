Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host the show, here's why

KBC 15 and the seasons before that are unimaginable without Big B. But DYK Jaya Bachchan didn't want him to host the show?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the most popular game-based reality TV show.
Taking up Kaun Banega Crorepati was a big transition in Amitabh Bachchan's career. He shifted from films to small screens, that is TV.
The megastar was facing a tough time in his career and was not getting film roles either.
Back then switching mediums usually meant the downfall of an actor. And this was Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of Indian Cinema.
Jaya Bachchan was not in favour of Big B moving to TV, despite being offered a good sum per episode.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress felt it was not right to shrink him into the small frame.
The ratings of KBC 15 weren't that great so makers switched to juniors for the time being. It became a hit.
After a gap of a couple of years and after the change of strategies and the prize money, the show came back for the second season and became a hit.
Unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan fell in and Shah Rukh Khan had to take his place.
However, Big B bounced back with the fourth season and has now come a long way. He even passed 1000 episodes of KBC in 2021.
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved hosts on Indian television. Fans love watching the show for the superstar.
