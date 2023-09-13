Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host the show, here's why

KBC 15 and the seasons before that are unimaginable without Big B. But DYK Jaya Bachchan didn't want him to host the show?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the most popular game-based reality TV show.

Big B's transition

Taking up Kaun Banega Crorepati was a big transition in Amitabh Bachchan's career. He shifted from films to small screens, that is TV.

Setback

The megastar was facing a tough time in his career and was not getting film roles either.

Big dilemma

Back then switching mediums usually meant the downfall of an actor. And this was Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of Indian Cinema.

Jaya's reaction

Jaya Bachchan was not in favour of Big B moving to TV, despite being offered a good sum per episode.

Jaya's take

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress felt it was not right to shrink him into the small frame.

First season

The ratings of KBC 15 weren't that great so makers switched to juniors for the time being. It became a hit.

KBC 2, the change

After a gap of a couple of years and after the change of strategies and the prize money, the show came back for the second season and became a hit.

Unforeseen circumstances

Unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan fell in and Shah Rukh Khan had to take his place.

Success continuum

However, Big B bounced back with the fourth season and has now come a long way. He even passed 1000 episodes of KBC in 2021.

Most loved host 

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved hosts on Indian television. Fans love watching the show for the superstar. 

