Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan becomes highest paid TV host; earns THIS amount per episode
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 16, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Moneycontrol, Amitabh Bachchan's earnings from KBC started with Rs 25 lakh per episode. KBC season 4, Big B charged Rs 50 lakh per episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KBC season 4, Big B charged Rs 50 lakh per episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per episode for KBC 6. He started charging Rs 2 crore per episode by the eighth season of KBC.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He started charging Rs 2 crore per episode by the eighth season of KBC.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KBC season 9, Big B started charging Rs 2.6 crore per episode. He charged Rs 3 crore per episode by KBC 10 season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He charged Rs 3 crore per episode by KBC 10 season.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For KBC season 11-13, Big B earned Rs 3.5 crore per episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He charged Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 14.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 16, which means he charges Rs 25 crore per week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 original SonyLIV web series that you can watch with family and kids
Find Out More