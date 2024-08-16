Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan becomes highest paid TV host; earns THIS amount per episode

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

As per a report in Moneycontrol, Amitabh Bachchan's earnings from KBC started with Rs 25 lakh per episode. KBC season 4, Big B charged Rs 50 lakh per episode.

Amitabh Bachchan charged between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per episode for KBC 6. He started charging Rs 2 crore per episode by the eighth season of KBC.

KBC season 9, Big B started charging Rs 2.6 crore per episode. He charged Rs 3 crore per episode by KBC 10 season.

For KBC season 11-13, Big B earned Rs 3.5 crore per episode.

He charged Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 14.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 16, which means he charges Rs 25 crore per week.

