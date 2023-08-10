Top 10 longest running TV shows

Indian television shows that ruled for years and aired highest number of episodes.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Krishi Darshan

Krishi Darshan was a popular Doordarshan show that provided information on agriculture. This classic completed 16,780 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitrahaar

Chitrahaar featured old melodies on DD National and completed 12,000 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangoli

Rangoli was Indian music show aired on DD National every Sunday. It completed 11,500 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started in 2009 and has so far completed 4,096 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is pouplar Indian sitcom with total number of episodes 3,834.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has nearly completed 2,508 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has reached 2,111 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crime Patrol

Crime Patrol has nearly completed 1,966 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This singing reality show completed 1,568 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC has started its 15th season and it is one of the longest-running shows in India with 1,027 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and more saas-bahu jodis who are like maa-beti

 

 Find Out More