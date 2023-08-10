Top 10 longest running TV shows

Indian television shows that ruled for years and aired highest number of episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Krishi Darshan was a popular Doordarshan show that provided information on agriculture. This classic completed 16,780 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chitrahaar featured old melodies on DD National and completed 12,000 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangoli was Indian music show aired on DD National every Sunday. It completed 11,500 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started in 2009 and has so far completed 4,096 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is pouplar Indian sitcom with total number of episodes 3,834.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya has nearly completed 2,508 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has reached 2,111 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crime Patrol has nearly completed 1,966 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This singing reality show completed 1,568 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KBC has started its 15th season and it is one of the longest-running shows in India with 1,027 episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
