Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Verma from Kavya join Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and other most adored on-screen TV couples

Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry in Kavya. Check more popular TV couples...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Kavya jodi Adya 

Sumbul plays Kavya while Mishkat plays Adiraj. Fans are heavily shipping them as Adya. 

Mishkat and Sumbul 

The popular TV celebs' on-screen and off-screen bond has left fans in a tizzy. 

Harshad-Pranali aka AbhiRa 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo share one of the most angsty chemistry on-screen. 

Rupali-Gaurav aka MaAn 

Anupamaa and Anuj make for one of the most adorable couples. Makers need to show more of their sizzling romance.

Aishwarya-Rohit aka Rishmi

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare have been setting screens on fire as Lakshmi and Rishi. 

Junooniyatt couple

Which one do you ship together - Jordan and Elahi or Jordan and Jahaan? 

Mugdha-Krishna aka PranBir 

Prachi and Ranbir have had the most tumultuous romance in Kumkum Bhagya.

Paras-Sana aka Palveer

Can someone please unite Palki and Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya?

Aditi-Adnan aka KaViaan

The Katha Ankahee duo has left fans wanting more every single day. Their chemistry is palpable.

Shivangi-Kushal aka Aransh

Shivangi plays Aaradhana to Kushal Tandon's Reyansh in Barsatein and they are so hot together. 

Pravisht-Shagun aka Arshvi

Pravisht Mishra plays Arjun to Shagun Sharma's Kashvi in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Uff, some of their scenes will leave you gasping for breath. 

