Kavya star Sumbul Touqeer Khan's chemistry with Mishkat Verma will make you forget Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Verma's crackling chemistry in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is winning hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Verma are seen as Kavya and Adhiraj in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.
The show began recently and their magical chemistry has grabbed everyone's attention.
This new jodi is named perfect since the first episode by fans. They are already rooting for #AdYa.
Well, the on-screen magic happens because of their off-screen bond. They have formed a cute bond already and hence we have the magical #AdYa.
Kavya and Adhiraj are a treat to watch on-screen. They make for an adorable and good looking jodi.
These pictures of Sumbul and Mishkat prove that they definitely are really good friends off-screen and have formed a sweet bond in such less time.
Sumbul has always been a cheerful and naughty girl on sets and this time she has Mishkat to join in.
These BTS pictures of #AdYa are making us believe that they are going to be the best jodi on TV.
It surely is difficult to guess who is the naughtiest amongst these two. We are falling for this new jodi.
They look like two babies eating ice-cream. Isn't this a cute picture?
Well, Sumbul had such an amazing chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie but now they are no longer friends.
We hope we get to see more of #AdYa magic in Kavya.
