Here's how Rubina Dilaik turned out to be the style queen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik looks simply fab in brown leather pants, black top and jacket.Source: Bollywood
This style needs to be bookmarked!Source: Bollywood
Rubina looks cool and chic in pink skirt and jacket.Source: Bollywood
Rubina sure knows how to make heads turn with her style.Source: Bollywood
Knitted long top with jacket and leather pants is just perfect.Source: Bollywood
We also loved her boats collection.Source: Bollywood
