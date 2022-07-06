How does Shivangi Joshi manage to look so flawless and fabulous all the time? Here we are with her skincare routine…Source: Bollywood
Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest actresses we have on Indian television. She is known for Begusarai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more.
Shivangi has been busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 of late. The actress manages to keep her skin healthy and fit despite a hectic schedule.
Shivangi swears by lukewarm water with a spoonful of honey right after waking up. She follows it up with her morning routine…
Another thing Shivangi Joshi swears by is drinking green juices. Though she doesn't like it, she chugs it down for glowing, flawless skin.
The Balika Vadhu 2 actress makes sure to get off all the make-up before sleeping and moisturize her skin to prevent acne. Removing make-up is a must!
Shivangi, being an actress, is exposed to outdoor shoots often times and hence, to protect her skin from harmful rays, wears lots of sunscreens.
Rather than buying products from markets, Shivangi Joshi believes in homemade remedies, packs and masks. She prefers pampering her skin using homemade products.
