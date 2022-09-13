Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who were injured during the show

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are giving tough competition to each other, but in the process they get hurt too. Have a look at contestants who were injured during the play in the show

Rubina Dilaik

During the teams week, Rubina was severely injured in the first stunt she performed

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv brings the fun element to the show. However, Rajiv injured his leg in one of the stunts and Faisal performed as a proxy for him

Nishant Bhat

The Choreographer-actor Nishant Bhat has been performing amazingly well in the show. He was also injured multiple times by crabs and pigs

Erica Packard

Erica was the first one to be eliminated from the show and she was injured in the first stunt itself

Jannat Zubair

Jannat is the youngest contestant of them all but is giving quite a tough competition to all other contestants. She fainted during water stunt

Kanika Mann

Kanika has got bad bruises on her legs during many stunts. But she is going quite strong in the show

