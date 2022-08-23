Jannat sizzles in these stunning appearances. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Jannat shines in green co-ord setSource: Bollywood
Jannat stuns in black sequin jumpsuitSource: Bollywood
The blue satin dress is making Jannat look like a princessSource: Bollywood
Jannat looks gorgeous in the denim setSource: Bollywood
Jannat looks ravishing in that little black dress and chains all overSource: Bollywood
Jannat looks pretty awesome in white short dressSource: Bollywood
All that bling is Jannat ZubairSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!