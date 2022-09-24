Past season winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

These TV stars beat other contestants to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy of the past seasons. Check it out

Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra won the first season and received Rs 50 lakhs cash prize

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka was the winner of second season and won Rs 50 lakhs

Shabbir Alhuwalia

KumKum Bhagya fame Shabbir won 3rd season of the show

Aarti Chhabria

Aarti was declared the winner of 4th season and won Rs 50 lakhs

Rajneesh Duggal

Actor Rajneesh Duggal won the 5th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rs 25 lakhs cash prize

Ashish Chaudhary

Beyhadh 2 actor won the 6th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth was declared as the winner of 7th season and won Rs 20 lakhs

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu won 8th season and took home Rs 20 lakhs

Punit Pathak

Choreographer Punit Pathak won the 9th season

Karishma Tanna

Karishma won the 10th season and won a cash prize of Rs 30 lakhs

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani was declared as a winner of 11th season with Rs 20 lakhs cash prize

