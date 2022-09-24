These TV stars beat other contestants to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy of the past seasons. Check it outSource: Bollywood
Nethra won the first season and received Rs 50 lakhs cash prizeSource: Bollywood
Anushka was the winner of second season and won Rs 50 lakhsSource: Bollywood
KumKum Bhagya fame Shabbir won 3rd season of the showSource: Bollywood
Aarti was declared the winner of 4th season and won Rs 50 lakhsSource: Bollywood
Actor Rajneesh Duggal won the 5th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rs 25 lakhs cash prizeSource: Bollywood
Beyhadh 2 actor won the 6th season of Khatron Ke KhiladiSource: Bollywood
Siddharth was declared as the winner of 7th season and won Rs 20 lakhsSource: Bollywood
Shantanu won 8th season and took home Rs 20 lakhsSource: Bollywood
Choreographer Punit Pathak won the 9th seasonSource: Bollywood
Karishma won the 10th season and won a cash prize of Rs 30 lakhsSource: Bollywood
Arjun Bijlani was declared as a winner of 11th season with Rs 20 lakhs cash prizeSource: Bollywood
