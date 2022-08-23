Rubina Dilaik’s awesome style statements

Rubina Dilaik brings the best of her to the floors when it comes to fashion. Have a look

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Barbie girl

Rubina looks absolutely flawless in a pretty colourful dress

Source: Bollywood

What a view

Rubina in a red bikini is a view we would die for

Source: Bollywood

Fire

Rubina looks fiery in the black bikini wear

Source: Bollywood

Stunning

Designer blazers and pants look like a piece of art on Rubina

Source: Bollywood

Boho girl

Rubina’s boho style is just brilliant

Source: Bollywood

Just like a red rose

Rubina looks alluring in the amazing red rose dress

Source: Bollywood

Water girl

Rubina stuns in the green bikini

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hottie Jannat Zubair is a style queen and here's proof

 Find Out More